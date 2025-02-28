Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Methode Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 75,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 16.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.1% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 82,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Methode Electronics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.76. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.13%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

