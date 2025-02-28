Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 989,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 81,701 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 82,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Insider Activity

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.45%.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.