Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $412,000 Investment in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Axos Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,178,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,877,000 after purchasing an additional 164,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,861,000 after buying an additional 91,797 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Axos Financial by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,154,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,610,000 after acquiring an additional 292,952 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 14.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 505,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,789,000 after acquiring an additional 63,458 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $66.29 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on AX

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.