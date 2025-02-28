Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Fluor by 2,509.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Fluor by 244.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 826.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $433,131.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,353.86. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLR opened at $37.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W downgraded Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

