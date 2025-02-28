Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Diageo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $108.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.11. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $105.72 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

