Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 5,599 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,353 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.