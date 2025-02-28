Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Brady by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 480,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE:BRC opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.76. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.92.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.21 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

