Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 42.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after purchasing an additional 143,661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in SkyWest by 563.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 129,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,051,000 after acquiring an additional 76,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,882,359.19. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. The trade was a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SKYW opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average is $98.07.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

