Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Spire by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Spire by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 37,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.61 per share, for a total transaction of $73,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at $178,504.25. This trade represents a 70.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $77,590.50. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 2,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,544.89. This represents a 30.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SR opened at $75.93 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.03%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

