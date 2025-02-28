Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,361 ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ALLETE by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in ALLETE by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 14.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ALLETE Price Performance

NYSE:ALE opened at $65.53 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.19%.

About ALLETE

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.