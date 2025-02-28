Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get F5 alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in F5 by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in F5 by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in F5 by 1,132.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 345 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $290.97 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at F5

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other F5 news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,876.50. The trade was a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total transaction of $1,188,320.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,557.12. The trade was a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,060 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,083. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on F5

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.