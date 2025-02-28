Ieq Capital LLC Sells 443 Shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SW. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Smurfit Westrock by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 81,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 312.73%.

Insider Transactions at Smurfit Westrock

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,333,828.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at $6,136,877.48. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,225 shares of company stock worth $2,920,429. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SW

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.