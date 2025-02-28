Ieq Capital LLC Sells 6,213 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fortive by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $15,763,884.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,851 shares in the company, valued at $42,509,043.38. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

Shares of FTV opened at $79.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.40. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

