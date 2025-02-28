Ieq Capital LLC Sells 9,321 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 260,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after acquiring an additional 29,960 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 471,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:NET opened at $140.74 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NET. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $123.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $1,648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,790,303.10. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $5,919,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,106. This represents a 82.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,046 shares of company stock valued at $81,243,344 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.