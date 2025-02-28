Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,173,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 788,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Renasant by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,522,000 after purchasing an additional 705,344 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,009,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,981,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Renasant by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 652,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,199,000 after buying an additional 249,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $48,103.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,757.92. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

