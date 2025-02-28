Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.7% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,184,000 after purchasing an additional 63,103 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 239.3% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,362 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth about $1,025,000.

PMAY stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.64 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

