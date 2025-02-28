Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday.

Inogen Stock Down 2.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Inogen has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Inogen during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

