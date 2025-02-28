International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Report on IGT

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.91. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,927,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,625 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,578,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,495,000 after buying an additional 787,543 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,058,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,007,000 after buying an additional 390,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 19.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,975,000 after buying an additional 495,962 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,783,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,152,000 after acquiring an additional 98,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.