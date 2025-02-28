Investors Purchase High Volume of Applied Optoelectronics Call Options (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 11,569 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 62% compared to the average daily volume of 7,148 call options.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.92 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, Director William H. Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $430,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,017.04. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $126,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,731.88. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,298 shares of company stock worth $1,281,201 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,548,000 after purchasing an additional 241,594 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,596,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 515,489 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth $19,019,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth $16,145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AAOI shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

