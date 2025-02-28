Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Earns Hold Rating from TD Securities

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.22 million, a P/E ratio of -19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $469.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $68,397.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,343.80. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,190 shares of company stock worth $92,961. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

