Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $209.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 1,787,968 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 669,349 shares.The stock last traded at $144.26 and had previously closed at $139.67.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total transaction of $242,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,025 shares in the company, valued at $51,742,619.25. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 5,053 shares of company stock worth $617,442 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $6,703,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,476 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 387.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.87 and a 200-day moving average of $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

