JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target to $39.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 88,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $3,801,573.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWIN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $325,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,218,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,668,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

