JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Creative Capital Management Investments LLC

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 219.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traction Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $259.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $724.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

