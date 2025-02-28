JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $3,723,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $530,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 628,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 72,033 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

