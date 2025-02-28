JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) to “Overweight”

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $255.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $221.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHKP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.91.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,820,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,257,000 after buying an additional 487,823 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,153,000 after buying an additional 177,104 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,314,000 after buying an additional 269,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,930,000 after buying an additional 136,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
