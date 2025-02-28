Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $12.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.03. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.54%.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $74,661.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,553.49. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $15,967,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,687,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,369,000 after buying an additional 799,973 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,511,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after acquiring an additional 797,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,419,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 496.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 450,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 375,293 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

