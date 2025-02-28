Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $132.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $164.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $110.66 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $108.86 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.09.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,622 shares of company stock worth $1,993,880 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,506,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 66.5% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,894.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

