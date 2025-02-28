Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock Price

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MediaAlpha from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $621.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 1.12.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $300.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in MediaAlpha by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

