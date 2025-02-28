Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $190.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.74. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

In other Kingstone Companies news, Director William L. Yankus sold 10,253 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $165,893.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,874.12. The trade was a 10.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 53,684.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

