Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

View Our Latest Report on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 4.5 %

KRUS stock opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.30 million, a PE ratio of -92.18 and a beta of 1.81. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,018.39. This trade represents a 84.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.