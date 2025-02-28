Leerink Partnrs Issues Positive Outlook for CRSP Earnings

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.33). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.16) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.09) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.67.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,037.60. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

