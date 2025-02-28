Leerink Partnrs Issues Positive Outlook for SLDB Earnings

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Solid Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLDB. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $216.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.

In related news, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $62,238.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,510.40. This represents a 22.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David T. Howton sold 5,072 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $28,403.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,712.80. The trade was a 24.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,069 shares of company stock valued at $137,301 in the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 54,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

