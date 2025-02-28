Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Lemonade Stock Performance

LMND stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. Lemonade has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

In other news, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 719,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $31,880,606.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,263,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,863,471.01. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 28,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $1,120,849.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,874.36. This represents a 29.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 769,657 shares of company stock worth $33,868,724. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

