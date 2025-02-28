Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Lipocine worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Further Reading

