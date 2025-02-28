Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPX. TD Securities reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

LPX stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $71.39 and a twelve month high of $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.67.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,225.50. The trade was a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

