Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Short Interest Up 334.0% in February

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 334.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Lucero Energy Stock Performance
PSHIF opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32. Lucero Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$0.61.
About Lucero Energy
