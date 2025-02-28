Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Short Interest Up 334.0% in February

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 334.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Lucero Energy Stock Performance

PSHIF opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32. Lucero Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$0.61.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

