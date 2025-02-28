Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 95 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $362.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $480.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.