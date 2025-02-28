Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $309.49, but opened at $335.00. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $352.46, with a volume of 171,538 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.25.

In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 3,600 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.31, for a total transaction of $1,135,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,410. The trade was a 24.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 103 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total value of $34,529.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,114.20. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,690 shares of company stock worth $2,692,601. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of -0.38.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

