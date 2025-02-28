Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFI. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.08.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Shares of MFI stock opened at C$25.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$19.61 and a 12-month high of C$26.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.07, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

