Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.78, but opened at $43.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Maplebear shares last traded at $44.07, with a volume of 3,790,643 shares traded.

Get Maplebear alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Maplebear

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $886,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,734,980.82. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $94,688.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,152.90. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,636 over the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Maplebear by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maplebear Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.98 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.