Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Raised to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of MEI stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $383.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,413,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 446,398 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 62,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 802,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 128,255 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

