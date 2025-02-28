MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $26.56.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Insider Activity

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $112,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

