Mizuho Boosts Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $120.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of VAC opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.