Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.27.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Report on TAP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.