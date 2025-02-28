Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Mplx alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mplx by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Mplx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mplx by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

Mplx Trading Down 1.0 %

MPLX stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.74%.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.