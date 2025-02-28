National Bank Financial Predicts Emera FY2025 Earnings

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Emera in a report issued on Sunday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.37. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EMA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Emera from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.10.

EMA opened at C$57.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. Emera has a twelve month low of C$44.13 and a twelve month high of C$58.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Emera’s payout ratio is 112.40%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

