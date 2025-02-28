National Bank Financial Weighs in on MTAL Q2 Earnings

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metals Acquisition in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Metals Acquisition from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Metals Acquisition Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTAL opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. Metals Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $15.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glencore plc bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,200,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,633,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 98,925 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,028,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 204,439 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,865,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 194,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 799.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 909,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 808,418 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Metals Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.