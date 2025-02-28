National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:BNS Q3 Earnings

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Accountability Research set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.17.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$71.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.93. The stock has a market cap of C$87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$60.68 and a 1 year high of C$80.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 67.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

