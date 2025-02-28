Needham & Company LLC Lowers Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target to $18.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BTDR. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

NASDAQ BTDR opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,010,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 3,558.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,139,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 260,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

