New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.57 Million Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $9,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,108,000 after acquiring an additional 109,648 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,299,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FYBR shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

FYBR stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $39.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. On average, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

